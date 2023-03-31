Time Travellers share proof that there's 'no human life in 2027' | FPJ

Is the world going to... END? We aren't far away from 2027, it's literally five years on the countdown, and a shocking revelation about the year has surfaced online. Some time travellers claimed to have been to 2027 and found themselves all alone there. They suggested that there could be no human life in 2027.

A TikTok user identified as Maria shared footage showing that showed a deserted area, purportedly from 2027. The social media video, an alleged proof to establish their say, was captioned to read: "Time is an illusion. Alone in the world with unicosobreviviente (Javier)." The reel received a response from Javier, another self-proclaimed time traveller working on the same project as Maria.

TikToker Javier ( @unicosobreviviente - which means “only survivor”) had initially amassed millions of followers by sharing his solo adventures as a “time traveller”, filming abandoned places, buildings and cars all around Spain, and claiming he's been stuck in this future. With all those visuals shared online by him, he warned netizens that human extinction is just a few years away.

Ever since the TikToker first posted to his account in February 2021, he wrote: "I just woke up in a hospital and I don't know what might have happened. Today is February 13, 2027 and I am alone in the city."

Meanwhile, another portal added to the above claim and stated, "End of the World postponed to 2nd October 2027." One might be aware of the buzz that was created earlier in the years and hinted at December 2022 being the doomsday. However, this website clarified the aspect and said that such a day was postponed and is expected in 2027. It further read, "The End of the World expected for today 21st December 2012 has been postponed by the Powers That Be."

