Time Traveller from future claims aliens to crash on earth soon

Representative image | istockphoto

A ticktoker named Eno Alaric claims himself to be from the year 2671 and a time traveller. He has warned humans about five catastrophic events that will start happening within six months, such as a massive meteor crashing and alien line interaction.

Along with the predictions, he has also claimed to have altered four events that will occur within six months.

He stared at the video, saying, "Attention!" "Yes, I am a real-time traveller from the year 2671; remember these five dates to come."

The first incident is expected on November 30, when James Webb's telescope discovers a new planet that is a modified version of Earth.

The second warning is about how the aliens will invade Earth in December and a large meteor will hit the Earth, which will contain a new kind of metal.

The third warning is about how a group of four teenagers will discover ancient ruins and a device that opens a wormhole to other galaxies.

He then predicts the discovery of ancient species at the Mariana Trench in March 2023.

And his final warning is about a Tsunami on the West Coast of the United States, primarily in San Francisco, with a height of about 750 feet.

