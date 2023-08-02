London: Loch Monster Spotted? Scary Image From River Thames Goes Viral | Reddit

A picture gone viral has made viewers stop scrolling and say, "Wait, what's that?" And, the internet believes they just saw a 'red-eyed Baby Godzilla' in the image clicked at London's Thames River. The creature which almost hid underwater and only had its face out left netizens with goosebumps, wondering if it was a loch monster for real.

A Reddit page posting content related to London shared the photo online. The caption read: "Saw a m*d thing in the Thames just now." The stunning click showed an unidentified aquatic creature starring at the camera, a look scary enough to make one flee from the sighting spot.

Does the Loch Ness Monster exist for real? The creature is mentioned in Scottish folklore, also known as Nessie. The recent spotting at the river in London sparked speculations whether the mythical animal just appeared in the waters there.

As the Reddit post went viral, people took to the comments section and dubbed the creature as "Thames Anaconda!" A few others called it to be a "Godzilla" that was young and red-eyed.

Earlier, in September 2022, an Irish man named Eoin O' Fagan reportedly spot something similar from the Visit Inverness Loch Ness (VILN) where he set up five cameras around the 23-mile-long loch to stream live and record his sightings. In the footage, he was successful in observing an object which he described in media reports as "black and long in the region of 6 to 8 feet long, like an eel, or rather a very large or giant one."

