ON CAMERA: Bihar man rapes dog in broad daylight in Patna; animal lover files police complaint

Some are hesitant to celebrate Holi in the public reportedly for fear of being harassed or sexually abused. Not only humans but also animals seem to be under threat in recent days after several instances of dog rape were reported from across the country.

A case of a dog being raped on March 8 was reported from Petiah Baazar in Patna. On Friday, March 17, an animal lover named Priya Dhotre shared a shocking video from Patna, Bihar on Instagram.

Stating that the footage was recorded on the day of Holi, Priya notified the internet of a man having unnatural sex with a stray dog. Furthermore, she captioned the video to let viewers know that a complaint had been filed with the Phulwari Sarif Thana in Patna in this regard. According to the complaint letter, Nidhi from the Bhoori Foundation (An animal NGO) wrote to the police about the incident.

"We appreciate that a complaint has been filed with the Phulwari Sarif Thana in Patna, and we urge the authorities to take this matter seriously and conduct a thorough investigation. We hope that the culprit will be identified and punished appropriately for committing such a terrible crime," read the Instagram post.

"As a responsible and caring community. it is our duty to ensure the safety and well-being of all living beings, including animals," she added.

Similar instances in the past

Delhi

A man was caught raping a stray dog at a public garden in Delhi's Hari Nagar area. The video of animal cruelty surfaced online and left animal activists and pet lovers in fury. Following an uproar, the man in the video was identified and arrested under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Animal Cruelty Act.

In another case from the national capital, a man from Inder Puri committed a heinous act of raping a female dog, repeatedly. An FIR was registered against the accused who was also identified as a paedophile by his aged mother.

Maharashtra

In Ulhasnagar, near Mumbai, a case of apathy for stray dogs came to the fore when a 25-year-old man allegedly raped a stray dog at Gaikwad Pada in the Thane district. In this regard, the police registered a case against the absconding accused.

