Delhi Shocker! Another man caught raping a female dog, mother claims he’s a paedophile as well; FIR registered (WATCH)

Delhi Shocker! Another man caught raping a female dog, mother claims he's a paedophile as well (WATCH)

Delhi: A shocking video showing a man raping a dog in the buildings of Inder Puri, New Delhi has gone viral on social media. The footage that shows disturbing visuals is being shared by several animal lovers online while slamming the act of animal cruelty.

Tweets and posts have identified the man from the video involved in unnatural sex with a female dog as Satish, a resident of the national capital who has reportedly been raping the animal for months long. The social media texts captioned the video with Satish's address and also quoted shocking words from his mother.

"A male resident named SATISH of INDERPURI, B-Block house no. 733, Naraina- Delhi, committed a heinous act of raping a female dog (sic)," read a tweet.

Taking to Instagram, animal activist Priya Dhotre alleged that the man's mother pointed out that he is also a paedophile. "His old aging mother has testified that he is also a pedophile. When neighbors made the video and complained to the police they came, spoke to mother, and warned the neighbor not to share this video publically (sic)," the video was captioned highlighting the case that the police didn't take proper action.

FIR registered

Meanwhile, it was noted that the Inder Puri police station on Saturday registered an FIR in this regard. The case was filed under section 377 of the IPC (Unnatural offences). In a health update about the victim dog, Animal Welfare and Care Services tweeted that the dog is doing okay.

The dog rape case indirapuram Delhi FIR DONE SEC 377@pfaindia thank u @Pfa_AntiCruelty@pankhuripathak thsnk u always for supporting the voiceless pic.twitter.com/wkl08NTUhn — Animal welfare and care services, AWCS foundation (@navneet_AWCS) March 4, 2023

Similar dog rape incident in the past

The shocking incident of a dog being raped with no mercy is no new to Delhi. Days ago, a similar case was reported from the Hari Nagar area where a man was caught on camera having sex with a stray dog in a public garden. After the video went viral and animal activists raised voice against the gruesome act, the Delhi man was arrested.

