Delhi Police arrests man who raped stray dog in Hari Nagar area after video goes viral | Twitter

The Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly raping a female dog in a park in west Delhi's Hari Nagar area. The man was arrested on Monday and is a resident of the area. The accused is married and has children, police said.

According to the police, a complaint was received last week. Following this, an FIR was registered on Sunday under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Animal Cruelty Act.

Henious act recorded on camera

The shocking video of a man raping a stray dog left animal activists and pet lovers in fury. The footage was shared on social media by many people who slammed the act of animal cruelty and stated the incident to have taken place at Delhi's Hari Nagar area.

When an animal feeder spotted the incident and caught it on camera, they also approached the police to file a case and report the crime. However, a screenshot from a WhatsApp chat hints the police officials denied taking cognisance of the dog being raped. "SHO convinced him to not file a complaint and said that let the guy come again 2-3 days later then they will take action..."

Animal activists express concern on Twitter

The internet condemned both the act and the police's response to it. After the video was tweeted online by Anti-Cruelty officer Tarun Agarwal, many animal activists stood for justice and demanded proper action.

Delhi Police began search after video went viral

After this, the police began the search for the accused on the basis of this video and identified the accused. At present, the police are probing whether the accused has been involved in such acts in the past as well.