Delhi crime: Man caught on camera raping stray dog in Hari Nagar; 'police not filing FIR' say animal activists

Delhi: A shocking video of a man raping a stray dog has left animal activists and pet lovers in fury. The footage was shared on social media by many people who slammed the act of animal cruelty and stated the incident to have taken place at Delhi's Hari Nagar area.

When an animal feeder spotted the incident and caught it on camera, they also approached the police to file a case and report the crime. However, a screenshot from a WhatsApp chat hints the police officials denied taking cognisance of the dog being raped. "SHO convinced him to not file a complaint and said that let the guy come again 2-3 days later then they will take action..."

@CPDelhi @DCPWestDelhi @DelhiPolice HARINAGER PS has not only put the department to shame but also the uniform. The only duty police has is to #EnforceLaw. what ground has HARINAGER SHO dared ignore RAPE CASE?@CPDelhi KINDLY GIVE IMMEDIATELY INSTRUCTIONS FOR #SUOMOTO #COGNIZANCE pic.twitter.com/s6MXiiUjh2 — Tarun Agarwal- Anti-Cruelty Officer (@Pfa_AntiCruelty) February 25, 2023

Animal activists express concern on Twitter

The internet condemned both the act and the police's response to it. After the video was tweeted online by Anti-Cruelty officer Tarun Agarwal, many animal activists stood for justice and demanded proper action.

Member of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Pankhuri Pathak also raised her voice in this regard and questioned the authorities for not filing a case. Tagging the Delhi police and a few other officials, she tweeted, "Let us be clear. By not filing a FIR and arresting this monster, @DelhiPolice is shielding and enabling a rapist. What is stopping SHO Harinagar from taking action? (sic)"

"Is this not a crime?" she added slamming the alleged behaviour of the SHO.

Is this not a crime ? @CPDelhi @DCPWestDelhi @LtGovDelhi @AmitShah@pfaindia @PetaIndia https://t.co/mN1SLyvbWg — Pankhuri Pathak पंखुड़ी पाठक پنکھڑی (@pankhuripathak) February 26, 2023

"Harinagar PS refuses to register FIR despite having video proof of dog rape happening under their jurisdiction. Is this what’s the administration doing to prevent crime? (sic)" wrote Manjunath Kamath who carries the Animal Crime Control department logo on his DP. Furthermore, he brought to notice that the incident took place on February 24.

Incident of 24Feb, and this is a regular feature happening in this location. @DelhiPolice can you justify this? @scobserver @AamAadmiParty @NCWIndia How can the women and children be safe in this locality if this is happening in broad daylight? — Manjunath Kamath (@hmkamath) February 26, 2023

Delhi Police replies on Twitter

"The matter has been taken cognizance of and the concerned officials have been directed to take appropriate action," tweeted Delhi Police acknowledging the video and the respective screenshots.