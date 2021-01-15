Madhya Pradesh: 54-year-old man caught raping dog, video goes viral

Reporting a heinous crime from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, a 54-year-old man was arrested for raping a female dog repeatedly.

The crime was brought to fore after a video of the accused went viral on the social media. Resident of Barela's Star City, the accused was caught on camera sexually assaulting a female dog. In the video, the middle-aged man can be seen abusing a dog sitting on the stairs outside his home.

The police caught the accused, showed him the video after which the accused confessed to the crime. He was later presented in the district court and sent to custody.

A case under Section 377 (unnatural sex) and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was registered against the accused.