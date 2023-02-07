Man rapes dog in Ulhasnagar near Mumbai, booked after video goes viral | Representational Image

Thane: Another gut-wrenching incident of apathy toward stray dogs has come to the fore from the Ulhasnagar area in Thane district. A man reportedly raped a stray dog near Gaikwad Pada in the city.

The accused, identified as Pravin Tambe, has been absconding from his residence in Camp no 5, Gaikwad Pada, Section 36. He has been booked by Ulhasnagar police under Section 377 (unnatural sexual offenses) of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Accused booked under Sec 377 could be sentenced to life imprisonment or maximum jail sentence of 10 years with a fine.

He was reportedly booked after a video of the incident went viral and an animal welfare group spotted it. Raj Chotwani, a member of Strays of Ulhas, filed a complaint against the accused.

Another Instagram handle, Strays of Bombay, sharing the video, wrote that the accused has been absconding for past two days. In an appeal post to help find Tambe, the Instagram user wrote, "Please help to find the abuser Pravin Tambe. He has been absconding since past 2 days."

The caption read, "The poor dog was screaming so that someone can save yet the abuser with no mercy harmed the dog."

Food delivery executive raped six-month-old dog in Powai

Last year in October, a food delivery man in Mumbai's Powai had allegedly raped a 6-month-old stray at Hira Panna Mall. The act was recorded by another food delivery agent.

The accused was arrested after an activist and member of NGO Bombay Animal Rights, Minu Sheth, filed a complaint against him.

Reportedly, the activist and the staff of nearby eateries regularly fed the dog that was raped by the man. Additionally, the man had been raping the dog for several days and another delivery executive once spotted him and made a video to alert others. He was sent to police remand by a city court on October 31.

