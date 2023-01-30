Thane: Stray dog mowed down by car at plush Dombivali society, driver booked

Representative Image

The Manpada police on Sunday registered a case against a car driver, who mowed down a dog at Lodha Casario Gold housing complex on Kalyan-Shilphata Road in Dombivali.

The stray lived on the housing society premises and had been named Flanty Blanky by dog lover Indrajit Lotte, 28.

Ms Lotte had also taken the initiative to get the dog vaccinated. The housing society has a WhatsApp group called Dog Lovers, where residents post measures for safety and upkeep of strays.

Senior Police Inspector of Manpada police station, Shekhar Bagade said, “Last Thursday, a dog vaccination programme was underway at Lodha Casario Gold, where Ms Lotte was informed by a security guard that the dog had been fatally hit by a car in the parking lot.

"She and a few other society members rushed the dog to a nearby veterinary hospital where it was declared dead before admission.

Based on Ms Lotte’s complaint, we have registered a case against the driver. Further investigation is underway.”

