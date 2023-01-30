e-Paper Get App
Thane: Eight booked for employing 12 children as bonded labour

The three cases under the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were registered on Friday in Sangamner, Parner and Gahrgaon police stations. They have also been charged under provisions of the IPC and Juvenile Justice Act.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Monday, January 30, 2023, 12:58 AM IST
article-image
Thane: Eight booked for employing 12 children as bonded labour | Representative pic/ PTI
Thane: Police have booked eight persons for allegedly employing 12 children in the age group of 7-18 as bonded labour for cattle grazing in Ahmednagar. 

The children have been reunited with their parents in Nashik and Ahmednagar, a statement from Thane-based complainant organisation Shramjivi Sanghatana said.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

