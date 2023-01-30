Thane: Eight booked for employing 12 children as bonded labour | Representative pic/ PTI

Thane: Police have booked eight persons for allegedly employing 12 children in the age group of 7-18 as bonded labour for cattle grazing in Ahmednagar.

The three cases under the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were registered on Friday in Sangamner, Parner and Gahrgaon police stations. They have also been charged under provisions of the IPC and Juvenile Justice Act.

The children have been reunited with their parents in Nashik and Ahmednagar, a statement from Thane-based complainant organisation Shramjivi Sanghatana said.

