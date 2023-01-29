Mumbai Metro 3: Maha Govt urges Centre to soon approve revised cost, project report and financial plan

Mumbai: The Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led government has made a fresh appeal to the Centre to approve revised cost and project report and also the financial plan for the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Mumbai Metro 3. The state government has already given its clearance in August last year while Centre’s approval is still pending. The Centre’s nod is needed for its shareholding and also for the technical and financial scrutiny.

State govt has already approved 44% rise in cost

A senior officer from the urban development department told the Free Press Journal, ‘’The state government has approved the 44% rise in the project cost of Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Mumbai Metro 3 at ₹33,405.82 crore from ₹23,136 crore, a rise of ₹10,269.82 crore. As per the original arrangement, the Maharashtra government was to bear the additional cost. However, the state cabinet chaired by the Chief Minister on August 10 last year has given its approval to appeal to the Centre to also make its contribution to the revised cost. Earlier, the state and the Centre were holding 10.4% equity worth ₹2402.7 crore each. However, with the revised cost, both the state and the Centre will hold 11.08% equity worth₹3,699.81 crore each. The government wants the Centre to contribute ₹1297.74 crore towards increase in its equity.’’

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will contribute revised government’s equity of ₹1,297.74 crore to Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC).The loan from JICA has shot up to ₹19,924.34 crore from ₹13,235 crore, an increase of ₹6,689.34 crore. The JICA's contribution towards debt will now be 59.64% instead of 57.2% in the revised project cost.

Rise in cost attributed to several factors

The officer said that the rise in cost was attributed to several reasons including time taken in the excavation due to basalt rock, adoption of consult bottom up technology for construction for want of vacant space in Mumbai, additional cost to rocky layers and disposal of solid and rocks, construction of temporary steel traffic deck as the construction of underground stations has to be taken up in a phased manner as they are located in crowded areas.

According to MMRC, the entire tunnelling of 54.5 km – up and down line – has been completed with 17 tunnel boring machines (TBM) and 1,700 workmen. A total of 2,86,000 cubic metres of concrete and 9,500 metric tonnes of steel was used. Nearly 50% track laying work has been completed.

Further, MMRC is conducting trials with static and dynamic tests while 53% of overhead contact systems and installation of 88% of power supply systems have been completed. The installation of 105 escalators, 19 lifts, 10 platform screen doors and 12 passenger information display systems have been done at various stations.

Circular Metro at Thane

Meanwhile, the state government has urged the Centre to soon approve the Rs 10,412.61 crore circular metro rail project in Thane. The government had sent the proposal with a detailed report on September 26, 2021 but the Centre has yet to give its nod.

