e-Paper Get App
HomeViralTurkey earthquake leaves the internet grieving over devastating visuals; Twitter trends with chilling videos capturing the catastrophe

Turkey earthquake leaves the internet grieving over devastating visuals; Twitter trends with chilling videos capturing the catastrophe

Twitter has become a den of videos and pictures being shared from Turkey and documenting the sudden disaster on camera

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 06, 2023, 05:25 PM IST
article-image
Turkey earthquake | Twitter
Follow us on

A heavy 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked southeastern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and taking the death toll to thousands. No sooner, Twitter became a den of videos and pictures being shared from Turkey and documenting the sudden disaster on camera.

Check out some visuals that left the internet in tears

Heart-breaking! A man stuck amidst rubble cries for help and prays to seek Allah's mercy

Building dramatically collapses

Read Also
Death toll rises to 1,300 after massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Turkey and Syria; visuals...
article-image

A survivor walks through cracked roads in a disturbing viral video

Ancient Gaziantep Castle built more than 2,000 years ago turned to ashes

Read Also
ON CAMERA: Turkey's high magnitude earthquake destroys ancient Gaziantep Castle that was built more...
article-image

Earthquake tremor leaves a famous hotel shaken

These videos were shared online and took to trend on Twitter. However, some fake videos also surfaced on the internet. The above videos claimed to be true to be reported from the recent quake in Turkey.

Hundreds are believed to be trapped under rubble, and the toll was expected to rise as rescue workers searched mounds of wreckage in cities and towns across the area.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed the media and said, "Because the debris removal efforts are continuing in many buildings in the earthquake zone, we do not know how high the number of dead and injured will rise. Our hope is that we recover from this disaster with the least loss of life possible."

Read Also
Turkey Earthquake: Fact check; disturbing viral video showing a building crashing down to pieces is...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Turkey earthquake leaves the internet grieving over devastating visuals; Twitter trends with...

Turkey earthquake leaves the internet grieving over devastating visuals; Twitter trends with...

ON CAMERA: Turkey's high magnitude earthquake destroys ancient Gaziantep Castle that was built more...

ON CAMERA: Turkey's high magnitude earthquake destroys ancient Gaziantep Castle that was built more...

Turkey Earthquake: Fact check; disturbing viral video showing a building crashing down to pieces is...

Turkey Earthquake: Fact check; disturbing viral video showing a building crashing down to pieces is...

WATCH: Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art to pay tribute to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar

WATCH: Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art to pay tribute to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar

Malala Yousafzai spots husband Asser Malik's dirty socks lying on the sofa, here's what happened...

Malala Yousafzai spots husband Asser Malik's dirty socks lying on the sofa, here's what happened...