Turkey earthquake leaves the internet grieving over devastating visuals; Twitter trends with chilling videos capturing the catastrophe

Turkey earthquake | Twitter

A heavy 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked southeastern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and taking the death toll to thousands. No sooner, Twitter became a den of videos and pictures being shared from Turkey and documenting the sudden disaster on camera.

Check out some visuals that left the internet in tears

Heart-breaking! A man stuck amidst rubble cries for help and prays to seek Allah's mercy

Building dramatically collapses

Not just parts of buildings…whole buildings are collapsing and breaking down into bits and pieces as powerful aftershocks ensue the massive earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria…#earthquake #Turkey #Syria #TurkeyEarthquake pic.twitter.com/4jBebObYCZ — Jyot Jeet (@activistjyot) February 6, 2023

A survivor walks through cracked roads in a disturbing viral video

Ancient Gaziantep Castle built more than 2,000 years ago turned to ashes

😢😢😢😢 — Sagitarius❣️Rafa 22 𓃵 👶🏻 (@Sagitarioronchi) February 6, 2023

Earthquake tremor leaves a famous hotel shaken

These videos were shared online and took to trend on Twitter. However, some fake videos also surfaced on the internet. The above videos claimed to be true to be reported from the recent quake in Turkey.

Hundreds are believed to be trapped under rubble, and the toll was expected to rise as rescue workers searched mounds of wreckage in cities and towns across the area.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed the media and said, "Because the debris removal efforts are continuing in many buildings in the earthquake zone, we do not know how high the number of dead and injured will rise. Our hope is that we recover from this disaster with the least loss of life possible."

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)