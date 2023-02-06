Massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake shakes central Turkey; shocking visuals surface |

Ankara: A 7.8 magnitude earthquake has shaken central Turkey.

It was centered at 18 kilometers (11 miles) deep, according to the US Geological Survey. A strong 6.7 temblor rumbled later.

BREAKING: Powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake strikes southern Turkey, injuring multiple people; multiple fatalities expected.pic.twitter.com/qu8jwgvaIZ — Dredre babb (@DredreBabb) February 6, 2023

A strong 6.7 temblor rumbled about 10 minutes later. Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management agency, AFAD, said the quake measured 7.4 and was centred in the town of Pazarcik, in Kahramanmaras province.

Several buildings tumbled down in the neighbouring provinces of Malatya, Diyarbakir and Malatya, HaberTurk television reported. There was no immediate reports on casualties.

Earthquake was also felt in Lebanon and Syria

Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently shaken by earthquakes. The earthquake was also felt in Lebanon and Syria.

Syria's state media reported that some buildings collapsed in the northern city of Aleppo and the central city of Hama.

In Syria's rebel-held northwest that borders Turkey several buildings collapsed, according to the opposition's Syrian civil Defence.

There was no immediate word on casualties.

In Beirut and Damascus, buildings shook and many people went down to the streets in fear.

