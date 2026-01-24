 Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi Sparks Online Storm With Attack On Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldIranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi Sparks Online Storm With Attack On Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi Sparks Online Storm With Attack On Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi faced widespread online backlash after accusing Ukrainian President Zelensky of hypocrisy and corruption on X. His claims of Iranian self-reliance were ridiculed, with critics—including Iranians themselves—highlighting domestic repression and corruption.

Vidhi Santosh MehtaUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 02:10 AM IST
article-image
Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi (L) & Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) | File Pic

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi triggered a fierce backlash online after posting a sharply worded message aimed at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, accusing him of hypocrisy, corruption, and violating international law.

In a post on X, Araghchi claimed that Zelensky had been “rinsing American and European taxpayers” to enrich corrupt generals while confronting what he described as an “unlawful aggression” in violation of the UN Charter. Araghchi then accused Zelensky of simultaneously calling for “unlawful U.S. aggression against Iran,” arguing that this too would violate the same charter.

The Iranian diplomat ended his post with a combative declaration, saying Iranians “know how to defend ourselves” and do not need to “beg foreigners for help,” contrasting Iran’s military with what he called Ukraine’s “foreign-backed and mercenary-infested” forces.

A Boast That Backfired Online

FPJ Shorts
Shashi Tharoor Skips Congress High Command Meet After Kochi Snub, Party Issues Discipline Warning
Shashi Tharoor Skips Congress High Command Meet After Kochi Snub, Party Issues Discipline Warning
Raipur Sahitya Utsav 2026 Kicks Off As A Grand Literary Celebration In Chhattisgarh
Raipur Sahitya Utsav 2026 Kicks Off As A Grand Literary Celebration In Chhattisgarh
Education Ministry Forms Panel To Probe IIT Kanpur Student Suicides And Campus Support
Education Ministry Forms Panel To Probe IIT Kanpur Student Suicides And Campus Support
Mumbai News: Iconic Parle-G Campus In Vile Parle Set For Major Redevelopment
Mumbai News: Iconic Parle-G Campus In Vile Parle Set For Major Redevelopment

Araghchi’s remarks quickly drew sarcastic and angry responses, including from Iranian users. One user, Kasra, mocked the claim of self-reliance by repeating the line “We know how to defend ourselves,” highlighting what many saw as an empty boast.

Another account went further, ridiculing Iran’s defensive claims by referencing Israeli military actions, saying Israel had “created a jigsaw puzzle out of your best friends,” directly challenging the credibility of Araghchi’s statement. The tone of the replies suggested widespread skepticism toward Iran’s official narrative of strength and independence.

Iranians Push Back: ‘You Don’t Represent Us’

Some of the strongest criticism came from Iranians themselves. Parinaz Etesam accused Araghchi of having “the blood of our people on your hands” and said he did not represent Iranians. She even questioned his identity, claiming his surname showed he was “not even Iranian,” reflecting deep anger toward Iran’s leadership rather than support for it.

Others abandoned restraint entirely. One user, John Nzd, launched a profanity-filled attack, praising Zelensky’s resolve while accusing Iran’s leadership of corruption and brutality. He questioned how Iranian officials could lecture others about taxpayers’ money while, in his words, stealing from their own people.

More Than a Diplomatic Spat

What began as a diplomatic attack on a foreign leader quickly turned into a public relations disaster for Iran’s foreign minister. Instead of rallying support, Araghchi’s message exposed the gap between official rhetoric and public sentiment, particularly among Iranians online.

Read Also
‘Murderous Fascist, Power-Hungry Traitor’: Sheikh Hasina Launches Fierce Attack On Muhammad...
article-image

The episode also underlines a broader contradiction: Iranian officials regularly condemn foreign intervention while facing accusations at home of repression, corruption, and violence against their own population. In the digital age, such contradictions are no longer confined to closed rooms they play out, brutally and publicly, on social media for the world to see.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Murderous Fascist, Power-Hungry Traitor’: Sheikh Hasina Launches Fierce Attack On Muhammad...
‘Murderous Fascist, Power-Hungry Traitor’: Sheikh Hasina Launches Fierce Attack On Muhammad...
Russia: Security Guards Accused Of Murder After Customer Strangled To Death In St Petersburg Mall -...
Russia: Security Guards Accused Of Murder After Customer Strangled To Death In St Petersburg Mall -...
‘I’d Love To Go To Space Again, But My Husband Would Kill Me’: Sunita Williams On Retirement...
‘I’d Love To Go To Space Again, But My Husband Would Kill Me’: Sunita Williams On Retirement...
Donald Trump Withdraws Canada’s Invitation To Board Of Peace After Spat With Mark Carney
Donald Trump Withdraws Canada’s Invitation To Board Of Peace After Spat With Mark Carney
Did Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Wear Bullet Proof Vest At WEF Davos Event? Here's The Truth
Did Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Wear Bullet Proof Vest At WEF Davos Event? Here's The Truth