‘Murderous Fascist, Power-Hungry Traitor’: Sheikh Hasina Launches Fierce Attack On Muhammad Yunus Ahead Of Bangladesh Polls

Sheikh Hasina Launches Fierce Attack On Muhammad Yunus Ahead Of Bangladesh Polls | ANI

New Delhi: Weeks ahead of the national elections in Bangladesh, country's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday launched a blistering attack on Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of the country's Interim Government, saying he is "a usurer, a money launderer, a plunderer, and a corrupt, power-hungry traitor, has bled our nation dry with his all-consuming paradigms, staining the soul of our motherland".

In a speech here, Sheikh Hasina said that the entire nation must rise united and "galvanized by the spirit of our great Liberation War in this grave hour".

She said that to overthrow "the foreign-serving puppet regime of this national enemy at any cost, the brave sons and daughters of Bangladesh must defend and restore the Constitution written in the blood of martyrs".

The former Prime Minister said that Awami League is independent Bangladesh's oldest and most important political party, inexplicably interwoven with the country's culture and democracy, defender of proud traditions of political and religious pluralism.

Sheikh Hasina said that Bangladesh stands today "at the edge of an abyss, a nation battered and bleeding, navigating one of the most perilous chapters in its history".

"The homeland won through the supreme Liberation War under the leadership of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is now ravaged by the monstrous onslaught of extremist communal forces and foreign perpetrators. Our once serene and fertile land has been reduced to a wounded, blood-soaked landscape. In truth, the entire country has become a vast prison, an execution ground, a valley of death," she said.

"Everywhere one hears only the cries of people struggling to survive amid destruction. A desperate plea for life. Heart-rending screams for relief. The murderous fascist Yunus, a usurer, a money launderer, a plunderer, and a corrupt, power-hungry traitor, has bled our nation dry with his all-consuming paradigms, staining the soul of our motherland," she added.

Bangladesh is set to undergo parliamentary elections on February 12. Bangladesh Election Commission had in May last year suspended the registration of the Awami League as a party. The Interim Government has banned all activities by the Awami League.

In her remarks, Sheikh Hasina also referred to her leaving the country in August 2024 in the wake of violent protests. She said she was "forcibly ousted" by "murderous fascist Yunus, and his anti-state militant accomplices", noting that she is a directly elected representative of the people.

"On August 5, 2024, in a meticulously engineered conspiracy, the national enemy, the murderous fascist Yunus, and his anti-state militant accomplices forcibly ousted me, though I am the people's representative directly elected. From that day forward, the nation has been plunged into an age of terror, merciless, relentless, and suffocating. Democracy is now in exile," she said.

"In this grave hour, the entire nation must rise united and galvanized by the spirit of our great Liberation War. To overthrow the foreign-serving puppet regime of this national enemy at any cost, the brave sons and daughters of Bangladesh must defend and restore the Constitution written in the blood of martyrs, reclaim our independence, safeguard our sovereignty, and revive our democracy," she said.

Sheikh Hasina said that all democratic and progressive forces should take a solemn oath to build a humane and welfare-oriented democratic state.

"Let us, all democratic, progressive, and non-communal forces of the pro-Liberation camp, take a solemn oath to build a humane and welfare-oriented democratic state and to confront with early resolve the treacherous designs of the murderous fascist and his collaborators. The Awami League is independent Bangladesh's oldest and most important political party, inexplicably interwoven with our country's culture and democracy, defender of Bangladesh's proud traditions of political and religious pluralism, and the committed upholder of our laws and Constitution," she said.

"At this darkest time for our countrymen and women, we reaffirm our determination to help you restore the thriving homeland that was snatched away from you," she added.

