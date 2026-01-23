No End To BCB-T20 World Cup 2026 Drama, Bangladesh Write To ICC Again, Seek Dispute Resolution Committee

Image Credits: X/Litton Das

Bangladesh are standing firm on their decision to not travel to India for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had requested ICC to change their venue to Sri Lanka for the tournament, citing security concerns. ICC dismissed those concerns and issued an ultimatum, asking Bangladesh to participate or be replaced.

Bangladesh have not altered their plans but the drama is far from over. The BCB have once again written to ICC seeking a dispute resolution committee (DRC). BCB want the DRC to look at their request to change venues as per local media reports.

ICC's Dispute Resolution Committee is an independent arbitration body forced into matters and disputes regarding international cricket. The committee is made up of independent lawyers and is a separate division from the ICC. DRC is involved all internal resolution matters are exhausted and assesses ICC's decision-making and lawfulness.

Bangladesh Cricket Board President Aminul Islam Babul issued a statement on Thursday and said that Bangladesh wants to play the World Cup, however, they do not want to play it in India. He also said that they will continue to communicate with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

He further stated that there were some shocking calls in the ICC Board Meeting held yesterday. He pointed out that Mustafizur Rahman's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 exit is not the only issue as India was the sole decision maker in that issue.

As per the original schedule, Bangladesh are scheduled to begin their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on February 7 against two-time champions West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The Litton Das-led side will then face Italy on February 9 at the same venue before facing England in Kolkata again. After facing England, Bangladesh are scheduled to travel to Mumbai to play Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium.