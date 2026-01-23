Bangladesh Fans Launch Petition To Urge ICC To Reconsider T20 World Cup 2026 Venue, Gains More Than 50k Signatures

Image: ANI/X

With Bangladesh's participation in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 looking bleak, their fans have now stepped up. ICC rejected BCB's request for a venue change after repeated demands, citing security risk of traveling to India. The world body has dismissed those claims, issuing an ultimatum to Bangladesh to either travel or be replaced by Scotland.

Fans aggrieved have now launched a petition to urge ICC to reconsider their stance. The petition asks the world body to make the venue change, suggesting that it would only increase ICC's credibility.

"Safety is not just an assessment on paper—it is also about perception, mental well-being, and confidence on the ground. When a participating nation genuinely believes that its people may be at risk, that concern deserves accommodation rather than dismissal," the petition said.

The petition has gained significant traction online. At the time of writing, change.org had registered more than 52k verified signatures. Several Bangladesh cricket fans also commented extending their support, trying to add pressure onto the ICC.

Bangladesh Cricket Board President Aminul Islam Babul issued a statement on Thursday and said that Bangladesh wants to play the World Cup, however, they do not want to play it in India. He also said that they will continue to communicate with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

He further stated that there were some shocking calls in the ICC Board Meeting held yesterday. He pointed out that Mustafizur Rahman's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 exit is not the only issue as India was the sole decision maker in that issue.

As per the original schedule, Bangladesh are scheduled to begin their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on February 7 against two-time champions West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The Litton Das-led side will then face Italy on February 9 at the same venue before facing England in Kolkata again. After facing England, Bangladesh are scheduled to travel to Mumbai to play Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium.