e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldEarthquake of magnitude 5.9 hits China's Aral tremors felt in Kyrgyzstan

Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 hits China's Aral tremors felt in Kyrgyzstan

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the earthquakes in China began at 5.49 am (local time) (EMSC).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 30, 2023, 08:59 AM IST
article-image
Delhi: Strong earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits city, visuals surface |
Follow us on

Early on Monday, a 5.9-magnitude earthquake was recorded in China, and there were also significant vibrations felt in Kyrgyzstan.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the earthquakes in China began at 5.49 am (local time) (EMSC).

According to the agency, the earthquake occurred 111 kilometers southeast of Aral.

Similar to this occurrence, Kyrgyzstan was shaken today by an earthquake registering 5.8 on the Richter Scale.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquakes were felt around 5:19 am, 10 kilometres from Bishkek, the country's capital.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 hits China's Aral tremors felt in Kyrgyzstan

Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 hits China's Aral tremors felt in Kyrgyzstan

Ex-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson claims Putin threatened to personally assassinate him with...

Ex-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson claims Putin threatened to personally assassinate him with...

Mexico: 8 dead, 5 injured in a shooting at a nightclub

Mexico: 8 dead, 5 injured in a shooting at a nightclub

Cash-strapped Pakistan raises petrol, diesel prices by Rs 35

Cash-strapped Pakistan raises petrol, diesel prices by Rs 35

Australia: After vandalising temples, Khalistani supporters attack Indians in Melbourne, video goes...

Australia: After vandalising temples, Khalistani supporters attack Indians in Melbourne, video goes...