Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 hits China's Aral tremors felt in Kyrgyzstan

Delhi: Strong earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits city, visuals surface |

Early on Monday, a 5.9-magnitude earthquake was recorded in China, and there were also significant vibrations felt in Kyrgyzstan.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the earthquakes in China began at 5.49 am (local time) (EMSC).

According to the agency, the earthquake occurred 111 kilometers southeast of Aral.

Similar to this occurrence, Kyrgyzstan was shaken today by an earthquake registering 5.8 on the Richter Scale.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquakes were felt around 5:19 am, 10 kilometres from Bishkek, the country's capital.

