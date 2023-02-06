Turkey Earthquake: Fact check; disturbing viral video showing a building crashing down to pieces is from Florida | Twitter

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and reportedly killing more than 1,300 people. Meanwhile, as the world expresses grief over the sudden incident, the internet has become a den of chilling visuals recording the earthquake on camera.

Of the many videos and pictures being shared on Twitter and being attributed to the recent Turkey earthquake, a video showing a tower crashing down to pieces has gone viral with a fake claim.

A video claiming to capture the catastrophic earthquake that hit Turkey showed a tower turning ashes in a dramatic fall. However, the footage is not manufactured but the claim is misleading for it comes from Florida and not Turkey.

WATCH VIDEO:

That’s a video of a condominium collapse in Sunny Isles, Florida. https://t.co/HZGWKy9Y5f — Donna Leinwand Leger (@DonnaLeinwand) February 6, 2023

The video of the building's collapse was tweeted with hashtags relevant to the recent quake in Turkey. Multiple users rolled out the footage on Twitter with the fake claim. However, alert netizens noted that the collapse was a recording from Florida and that it showed a condominium collapse in Sunny Isles.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)