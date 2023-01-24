Delhi earthquake: Netizens share visuals of the felt tremors, end up in a meme-fest to ease worry

Delhi earthquake memes | Twitter

On Tuesday afternoon, strong earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi. The earthquake was measured at 5.8 on the Richter scale. The tremors were felt in Lucknow and some parts of Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, people who witnessed the shake and captured it on camera shared visuals from the moment on Twitter. The microblogging site also became a platform for meme-fest as netizens resorted to hilarious memes to calm down their worry over the incident.

Delhi earthquake caught on camera; watch videos

Though I felt the bed shake but to be sure I check the chandelier. #Earthquake https://t.co/mK9u6btfTi pic.twitter.com/mCP3weZi6h — Pankhuri Pathak पंखुड़ी पाठक پنکھڑی (@pankhuripathak) January 24, 2023

Check out some memes:

People of Delhi NCR rushing out of their home after feeling strong tremors of an earthquake!#earthquake pic.twitter.com/LTkQ2WE0Ii — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) January 24, 2023

SRK wasn't kidding when he said "kursi ki peti baandh lo, mausam bigadne wala hai" #earthquake #pathaan pic.twitter.com/UIeDvP9psQ — Siddhi Meena (@SiddeeMeena) January 24, 2023

The epicentre of quake is Kalika region in Nepal. China and Nepal are amongst countries affected by the tremors of earthquake along with India. The quake lasted for at least 15 seconds, reported ANI. "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.8, Occurred on 24-01-2023, 14:28:31 IST, Lat: 29.41 & Long: 81.68, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal," informed the National Centre of Seismology.

