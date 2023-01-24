Delhi earthquake: Netizens share visuals of the felt tremors, end up in a meme-fest to ease worry

e-Paper Get App
HomeViralDelhi earthquake: Netizens share visuals of the felt tremors, end up in a meme-fest to ease worry

The microblogging site became a platform for meme-fest as netizens resorted to hilarious memes to calm down their worry over the earthquake in Delhi NCR

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 02:57 PM IST
article-image
Delhi earthquake memes | Twitter
On Tuesday afternoon, strong earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi. The earthquake was measured at 5.8 on the Richter scale. The tremors were felt in Lucknow and some parts of Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, people who witnessed the shake and captured it on camera shared visuals from the moment on Twitter. The microblogging site also became a platform for meme-fest as netizens resorted to hilarious memes to calm down their worry over the incident.

Delhi earthquake caught on camera; watch videos

Check out some memes:

The epicentre of quake is Kalika region in Nepal. China and Nepal are amongst countries affected by the tremors of earthquake along with India. The quake lasted for at least 15 seconds, reported ANI. "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.8, Occurred on 24-01-2023, 14:28:31 IST, Lat: 29.41 & Long: 81.68, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal," informed the National Centre of Seismology.

