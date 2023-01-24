Viral Video: Woman dressed as Manjulika (Chandramukhi) scares passengers in Delhi metro and grabs a seat in the most-dramatic style

Viral Video Delhi Metro | Instagram

How about you being engrossed in your favourite music during the travel on a crowded train and someone scares you out with chills? If you haven't got goosebumps yet, the video from the Delhi metro that's doing rounds on the internet will surely leave you stunned.

A video of a saree-clad woman dressed to resemble the possessed character Manjulika (Chandramukhi) from the Indian cinema has gone viral on social media. After seeing her scare people in the Delhi metro to grab a seat, the internet wrote, "Woh normally bhi bol sakti thi ke ladies seat hai bhai uth; lekin nhi. (The woman chose not asking for the seat in the normal way)"

WATCH VIDEO:

In the video, we can see her (unidentified) walking through the transport and scaring people with her costume and expressions. A youth seated there and tuning on the headphones became a victim of Manjulika's dramatic performance in the Delhi metro. She approached him and left him terrified to vacate his seat.

As the video went viral, people tagged the police officials to take note of the incident. The context of the video is unknown. Details are awaited.

