Powerful earthquake quake kills hundreds in Turkey, Syria, check pictures of devastation

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 06, 2023

The US Geological Survey said the tremor occurred at 4.17 a.m. at a depth of 17.9 km near the Turkish city of Gaziantep

People try to reach trapped residents in a collapsed building in Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey.

A collapsed building is seen following an earthquake in Pazarcik, in Kahramanmaras province, southern Turkey.

Rescue workers and medical teams try to reach trapped residents in a collapsed building following and earthquake in Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey.

People search through the wreckage of a collapsed building in Azmarin town, in Idlib province, northern Syria.

A man searches collapsed buildings in Diyarbakir, southern Turkey.

A car is seen under the wreckage of a collapsed building, in Azmarin town, in Idlib province, northern Syria.

A family who fled the war in Syria and live in Beirut, sit outside their home following an earthquake that hit neighboring Turkey

