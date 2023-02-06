Powerful earthquake quake kills hundreds in Turkey, Syria, check pictures of devastation

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 06, 2023
The US Geological Survey said the tremor occurred at 4.17 a.m. at a depth of 17.9 km near the Turkish city of Gaziantep
People try to reach trapped residents in a collapsed building in Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey.
A collapsed building is seen following an earthquake in Pazarcik, in Kahramanmaras province, southern Turkey.
Rescue workers and medical teams try to reach trapped residents in a collapsed building following and earthquake in Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey.
People search through the wreckage of a collapsed building in Azmarin town, in Idlib province, northern Syria.
A man searches collapsed buildings in Diyarbakir, southern Turkey.
A car is seen under the wreckage of a collapsed building, in Azmarin town, in Idlib province, northern Syria.
A family who fled the war in Syria and live in Beirut, sit outside their home following an earthquake that hit neighboring Turkey
