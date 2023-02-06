ON CAMERA: Turkey's high magnitude earthquake destroys ancient Gaziantep Castle that was built more than 2,000 years ago | Twitter

Turkey has reported being hit by earthquakes since Monday morning. With the initial quake being scaled as high as 7.8 to the recent ones gradually seeing a relative reduction in magnitude, the disaster has cost the lives of thousands of people.

The quake, felt as far away as Cairo, was reportedly centered north of Gaziantep, a Turkish provincial capital. The massive shake crushed buildings into pieces while leaving the residents in a disastrous situation. Of the many destructions that resulted during the earthquake in Turkey, the land lost its historic landmark that was built ages ago.

The quake heavily damaged Gaziantep's most famed landmark, its historic castle perched atop a hill in the centre of the city. It is believed that the structure had come into being more than 2,200 years ago. Parts of the fortresses' walls and watch towers were levelled and other parts were heavily damaged. Visuals recording the catastrophe at the Gaziantep Castle have surfaced on the internet and it has gone viral.

Viral Video below:

