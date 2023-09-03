Seema Haider, Sachin Meena Get Intimate On LIVE TV, News Anchor Interrupts Them Saying 'Arre, Camera Chalu Hai'; Video Viral

Seema Haider has been dominating news headlines in India and Pakistan ever since she crossed the border to marry her lover Sachin Meena earlier this year.

The couple have given news interviews on numerous occasions and were again seen in one recently but this time they went a step further by getting intimate on live television in full view of the public, and with a panelist also present on the show.

The two were seen getting quite intimate with Sachin even trying to kiss Seema before the news anchor awkwardly interrupted the loved-up couple by reminding them that they are on camera and the show is being broadcast live on national TV.

"Arre, camera chalu hai Sachin Ji," the smiling anchor told Sachin Meena thrice before resuming the discussion.

Seema, Sachin getting film & TV offers

Meanwhile, Seema Haider's popularity in India is reaching new heights every day and she has been offered a spot as a contestant on popular reality show Bigg Boss 17 and has also been invited to The Kapil Sharma Show, according to reports.

Television and film offers have been pouring in for Seema and Sachin, but the couple haven't confirmed or signed anything yet.

Who is Seema Haider?

For the unawares, Seema landed in India four months ago with her four kids. She entered the country via Nepal to live with her partner Sachin, whom she met on an online gaming platform.

Soon after her love story with Sachin went viral, there were also reports that she has been offered a ticket to join politics, however, the rumours were rubbished later.

Seema also stated that the couple is currently dealing with several legal and financial issues, and that she would accept television and film offers only once their issues get resolved.

