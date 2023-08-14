Seema Haider's Lawyer Warns Of Legal Action Against Woman Who Called Sachin 'Lappu, Jhingur'

Pakistani woman Seema Haider's marriage with Sachin Meena of Greater Noida keeps throwing up surprises and keeps people hooked. After the initial euphoria and suspense over Seema Haider's intriguing tale of entering India and marrying Sachin Meena after getting to know and fall for each other on PubG (video game platform), the reaction of a woman neighbour of Seema Haider calling the latter's husband Sachin with names (lappu and zhingur) on camera had gone viral. Now, Seema Haider's lawyer AK Singh has warned of legal action against the neighbour, according to local news reports.

Neighbour woman who called Sachin "Lappu and Zhingur"

Seema Haider's lawyer AK Singh said that derogatory words were used for Sachin on neighbour by a neighbour whose video went viral. In the video, one of the women neighbours of Seema Haider and Sachin Meena was seen questioning Sachin and passed uncharitable remarks on Sachin. However, the video of the neighbour calling Sachin names went viral in no time and it was widely shared and reposted on 'X' (previously known as Twitter).

Neighbourhood woman identified as Mithilesh Bhati

The neighbourhood woman who passed the remarks on Sachin and whose video had gone viral was identified as Mithilesh Bhati. In an age and time when things go viral faster than wildfire, Bhati's utterances got her instant fame as TV news reporters rushed to ask her the meaning of her remarks.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In no time, she became a talking point as much as Seema Haider and Sachin Meena. However, as talks around her comments on Sachin grew louder, reports emerged that Seema Haider's lawyer AK Singh warned of legal action over Bhati's derogatory comments on Sachin. Singh said that attempts were made to defame the couple, who have already been in the spotlight for past two months.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)