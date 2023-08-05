'Lappu Sa Sachin': Yashraj Mukhate Tweaks Rant Of Seema-Sachin's Neighbour Into Music Reel; Netizens Can't Stop Laughing (WATCH)

'Lappu Sa Sachin' |

A video showing one of the neighbours of Seema-Sachin from Rabupura, Uttar Pradesh ranting over their relationship while speaking to the media went viral recently. After it attracted memes and hilarious messages from netizens, there's a music reel on it. None other than internet sensation and music composer Yashraj Mukhate played around the words from the neighbour's viral rant.

"Bol wo paaye na, kisiko bhaaye na, samajh aaye na - Aisa kya hai Sachin mein," Mukhate can be heard singing along with his guitar. Later, he tweaks the neighbour's words a little more and creates some music with it, which goes as: "Lappu sa Sachin hai, Jhingur sa ladka, kya hai Sachin mein." Can't wait to listen and vibe to the rant-turned-song? Tune into the Instagram reel right here:

Yashraj Mukhate's video goes viral; netizens go LOL

Since being shared on Instagram a few hours ago, the music reel impressed several users and couldn't stop them from laughing out loud. They found the recreation extremely hilarious and outstanding. Laughter and heart emojis surfaced in the comments section to praise the work of the music artist.

More about Sachin's neighbour's rant

While a news channel reached out for an interview with people staying next to Sachin-Seema, a female resident there voiced out to the camera and slammed the duo's relationship. She alleged that such cases would set a bad example for the youth in society. While saying so, she disrespectfully talked about Sachin and how anybody could fall in love with him. The woman body-shamed him with several colloquial words.

In another video, after her earlier rant took the internet by storm, he continued to talk ill about him and his physique. When the reporter questioned her why did she use such terminologies like "Lappu sa Sachin" to address the man, the lady replied with further roast: "Sachin mein kuch hona bhi toh chaiye... sikanna, surat na...ullu sa kuch vo jaane na, booje na."

The Seema Haider-Sachin love story

It all started with PUBG, a gaming app, where the couple met and fell in love with each other. Later, Seema who is a married woman from Pakistan with four kids illegally entered India to set up a family with her UP-based lover Sachin. It was learned that they married at the Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal during March this year.

