WATCH: Worried Pakistani Husband Requests Modi Government To Send Wife, Kids Back Home After Her Illegal Entry To India |

A video from Gulam Haider, the husband of Pakistani woman Seema Haider has surfaced online where he is seen requesting the Indian government to send his wife and children back to their nation. The woman was booked for illegally entering India and recently granted bail along with her Indian boyfriend Sachin Meena.

Meanwhile, Seema's husband brought to notice that he was unaware and worried about his wife and kids' whereabouts. On learning through media reports that she is in India, he appealed to the government for assistance. He reportedly released the video appeal from Saudi Arabia, where he currently resides.

With folded hands, he said in the recording, "I humbly request the Modi government to send back my wife Seema, and kids Farhan, Farwa, Farha, and Farheen to Pakistan. I am very worried... please help me."

WATCH VIDEO

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

More details into the incident

Identified as Seema Haider and her partner Sachin Meena got in touch in 2019 through the online game PUBG. Eventually, their relationship got close and they tied the knot at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu. As Seema was not willing to return to Pakistan, she boarded a bus to India and reached here on May 13. Since then, the couple was residing together at a rented house in Ambedkar Nagar, Rabupura.

The woman, identified as Seema Haider, her partner Sachin Meena and his father Netrapal Meena were arrested recently. However, a Greater Noida Court granted the trio bail.

(With agency inputs)