 WATCH: Anju's Husband's Epic Reaction To Journalist Asking 'Aapki Seema Se Baat Huyi Hai?' Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWATCH: Anju's Husband's Epic Reaction To Journalist Asking 'Aapki Seema Se Baat Huyi Hai?' Goes Viral

WATCH: Anju's Husband's Epic Reaction To Journalist Asking 'Aapki Seema Se Baat Huyi Hai?' Goes Viral

In the video, we can see the journalist of a news television channel addressing Anju's husband and mistakenly asking him about "Seema."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 28, 2023, 03:28 PM IST
article-image

The stories of two married women crossing national borders to meet and marry their boyfriends they fell in love with via social media took the internet by storm in recent days. While Seema Haider travelled from Pakistan to live with her Indian lover she met on PubG, Anju (now Fatima) from India went to Pakistan to marry her Facebook friend Nasrullah. Amidst all this, a video of a journalist interviewing the Indian woman's husband named Arvind has gone viral. And, it's making people laugh at the gaffe that gets caught on camera.

What's the video all about?

In the video, we can see the journalist of a news television channel addressing Anju's husband and mistakenly asking him about "Seema." The moment when the journalist got confused with the names of the two women and asked Arvind about Seema instead of his wife Anju went live, attracting hilarious reactions by those who got the catch and learned what went wrong!

WATCH VIDEO

"Arvind, kya iss vakt, apki Seema se baat huyi hai (In recent time, have you talked to Seema)?" the journalist asks Anju's husband. In no time, the man gives a strange reaction to her for asking him about not Anju but Seema. After realising the blunder (unless that was an intentional question), the channel cut the video to the right frame which had the rectified version: "Aapki Anju se baat huyi hai?" To this, Arvind replies with a no.

Read Also
Seema Haider Case Reversal: Married Indian Woman Crosses Over Into Pakistan To Meet Lover
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Anju's Husband's Epic Reaction To Journalist Asking 'Aapki Seema Se Baat Huyi Hai?' Goes...

WATCH: Anju's Husband's Epic Reaction To Journalist Asking 'Aapki Seema Se Baat Huyi Hai?' Goes...

WATCH: Instagram Reel Of 3 Friends Recreating Shraddha Kapoor's 'Cham Cham' Song During This Monsoon...

WATCH: Instagram Reel Of 3 Friends Recreating Shraddha Kapoor's 'Cham Cham' Song During This Monsoon...

Andhra Pradesh News: 25-Ft-Long Blue Whale Found Dead On Meghavaram Beach In Srikakulam; Visuals...

Andhra Pradesh News: 25-Ft-Long Blue Whale Found Dead On Meghavaram Beach In Srikakulam; Visuals...

Mumbai Rains: Is Ordering Online Rude Gesture To Delivery Boys During Heavy Downpour? Netizens React...

Mumbai Rains: Is Ordering Online Rude Gesture To Delivery Boys During Heavy Downpour? Netizens React...

UP Shocker: 2 Men Mercilessly Kick & Kill Monkey With Stick In Budaun Area; Police Register FIR...

UP Shocker: 2 Men Mercilessly Kick & Kill Monkey With Stick In Budaun Area; Police Register FIR...