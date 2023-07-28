WATCH: Anju's Husband's Epic Reaction To Journalist Asking 'Aapki Seema Se Baat Huyi Hai?' Goes Viral

The stories of two married women crossing national borders to meet and marry their boyfriends they fell in love with via social media took the internet by storm in recent days. While Seema Haider travelled from Pakistan to live with her Indian lover she met on PubG, Anju (now Fatima) from India went to Pakistan to marry her Facebook friend Nasrullah. Amidst all this, a video of a journalist interviewing the Indian woman's husband named Arvind has gone viral. And, it's making people laugh at the gaffe that gets caught on camera.

What's the video all about?

In the video, we can see the journalist of a news television channel addressing Anju's husband and mistakenly asking him about "Seema." The moment when the journalist got confused with the names of the two women and asked Arvind about Seema instead of his wife Anju went live, attracting hilarious reactions by those who got the catch and learned what went wrong!

WATCH VIDEO

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Arvind, kya iss vakt, apki Seema se baat huyi hai (In recent time, have you talked to Seema)?" the journalist asks Anju's husband. In no time, the man gives a strange reaction to her for asking him about not Anju but Seema. After realising the blunder (unless that was an intentional question), the channel cut the video to the right frame which had the rectified version: "Aapki Anju se baat huyi hai?" To this, Arvind replies with a no.

Read Also Seema Haider Case Reversal: Married Indian Woman Crosses Over Into Pakistan To Meet Lover

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)