WATCH: Seema Haider Raises 'Pakistan Murdabad, Hindustan Zindabad' Slogans Ahead Of Independence Day |

Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman, who embarked on an extraordinary journey of love and marriage, transcending national boundaries to be with her Indian partner Sachin Meena. Her story has transformed into a symbol of cross-border unity and spirit, resonating profoundly as India celebrates its 77th Independence Day.

'Pakistani Bhabhi' Raises Hindustan Zindabad Slogans

Affectionately referred to as the 'Pakistani bhabhi' in India, Seema Haider recently seized hearts by participating in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' event at her Noida residence. In a heartwarming display of patriotism, she passionately raised both the 'Pakistan Murdabad' and 'Hindustan Zindabad' (Long Live India) slogans.

A video capturing this moment, featuring Seema draped in a religious scarf and cradling one of her four children, swiftly gained traction across social media platforms, evolving into a viral sensation.

The viral video prominently features Seema Haider, Sachin, and their lawyer AP Singh, enthusiastically chanting the slogans 'Jai Bharat Mata' (Hail Mother India) and 'Hindustan Zindabad,' reflecting the couple's profound bond and shared values.

MNS Issues Caution Threat To Seema Over Her New Film

Nevertheless, Seema Haider's journey hasn't been devoid of political scrutiny. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Raj Thackeray, issued a caution to Seema Haider following rumours of her potential Bollywood debut. This caution coincided with speculations surrounding her role in the film 'Karachi to Noida,' produced by Noida-based filmmaker Amit Jani.

Seema's Journey From Pakistan To India's Noida

Seema's remarkable odyssey commenced when she ventured into India from Pakistan's Sindh province, alongside her four children, through a bus route via Nepal. Her choice to be with Sachin Meena, residing in Greater Noida's Rabupura area, became a powerful testament to love that transcends geographical boundaries. Her subsequent plea for mercy before President Draupadi Murmu, seeking permission to reside in her matrimonial home in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, showcased her unwavering resolve.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale's Republican Party of India (RPI), an ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), was reportedly in contact with Seema Haider, encouraging her to enter politics and potentially contest the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, Athawale later denied these claims, humorously remarking that the only 'ticket he intends to offer her is the ticket back to Pakistan.

