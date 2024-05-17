Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Says, 'CAA Here To Stay'; Targets INDIA Bloc Over Spreading Lies

PM Modi | File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, took aim at the opposition bloc INDIA, accusing them of spreading falsehoods regarding the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and declared that the CAA is here to stay, asserting that nobody can remove it.

"Parties like Samajwadi Party and Congress spread lies about the CAA. They tried their best to incite riots across the country, including in UP. Even today, members of this INDIA alliance claim that Modi brought the CAA and it will be removed once he is gone. I must tell you that nobody can remove the CAA," the Prime Minister stated during his rallies in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

Addressing four rallies in UP including Azamgarh, Kaushambhi, Bhadohi, and Pratapgarh, Modi's remarks came a day after the issuance of the first set of citizenship certificates under the CAA to 14 people in New Delhi. This issuance occurred nearly two months after rules under the contentious law were notified to grant Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from three neighbouring countries.

"These (Congress) people climb the stairs of power invoking Mahatma Gandhi's name, but they forget his words. Mahatma Gandhi himself assured these people (minorities in neighbouring countries) that they can come to India whenever they want," Modi said.

He emphasized that over the past 70 years, thousands of families sought refuge in India to protect their culture and religion. However, Modi criticized the Congress for ignoring them because they were not seen as Congress' vote bank.

Modi Slams Congress For Neglecting Backward Classes

Modi also lambasted the Congress for neglecting vulnerable communities, particularly Dalits and backward classes, dismissing them as inconsequential to their electoral interests. He asserted, "But we have unmasked them. This is the 'Modi Ki Guarantee'."

Highlighting the assurance of 'Modi Ki Guarantee', Modi pointed out its manifestation in Kashmir. He claimed that over the last five to six decades, Kashmir has been a focal point in election discussions. However, now, the opposition has grown silent, acknowledging Modi's abolition of Article 370 and hinting at the possibility of reinstating it if given the chance.

Reflecting on recent events, Modi empathized with the concerns of mothers and sisters from military families in Azamgarh, assuring peace in Kashmir by dismantling the barrier of Article 370. He noted the historic enthusiasm witnessed in Srinagar during the recent elections, signalling an end to vote-bank politics centered around Article 370.

Taking a swipe at the opposition, Modi accused the SP and Congress of operating from the same playbook of falsehoods, appeasement, nepotism, and corruption. He warned against their divisive tactics and urged unity against such strategies.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied him in the rallies and also addressed the gathering.