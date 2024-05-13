Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CM Yogi Adityanath Promises Of Mafia-Free State after June 4

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | PTI

Lucknow: Reiterating government's commitment to end criminal syndicates, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said after June 4 a fixed deadline will be issued to declare Uttar Pradesh as a 'mafia-free' state.

Talking to a private news channel Yogi said, “The properties amassed by notorious mafia figures will face confiscation, with the seized assets slated for redistribution to underprivileged segments of society, including the impoverished, orphaned, women's shelters, and facilities catering to the needs of the differently-abled.”

The chief minister made a strong statement saying people were watching closely how the government is fighting against criminals and political opponents.

Yogi Adityanath On What Will Happen With Illegal Lands Of The Mafia

Yogi said, “Hospitals and schools will be built on the illegal lands of the mafia. This operation will be carried out in two phases. In the first phase, a crackdown on the mafia will be launched, whereas in the second, their properties will be confiscated. Our action plan is also ready for this.”

The UP chief minister also answered the question related to senior Samajwadi Party leader and former minister Azam Khan.

"Jaisi Karni, Vaisi Bharni" (as you sow, so shall you reap), whether it is Azam Khan or any mafia leader. They hindered the development of the state. Therefore, strict action was taken against such people.”

When queried, Yogi affirmed a stringent stance against rioting, asserting that transgressors will face severe consequences. Emphasising the gravity of the deterrent, he said, “Those found guilty of inciting unrest in Uttar Pradesh will bear the burden of punitive measures extending seven generations.”

Women Safety

Furthermore, he underscored the paramount importance of ensuring the safety and security of the state's women folk, noting a palpable enhancement in their protection under the present administration.

Addressing another inquiry, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath elucidated the transformative impact of the government's measures in instilling a climate of security and confidence. He illustrated the deterrence against criminal activity, illustrating that perpetrators find themselves compelled to publicly implore for clemency, symbolic of the fear free environment established in the state.

CONDEMNING VOTE JIHAD

Regarding the contentious notion of “vote jihad” advocated by Congress leader Salman Khurshid's niece, Adityanath admonished such attempts at exploiting religion for electoral gains. He condemned the practice, asserting that those who engage in such tactics will find no solace hereafter, labelling it as deeply regrettable.

HAILING MODI

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inclusive governance approach over the past decade, Adityanath hailed the administration's commitment to transcending divisive lines of caste and religion. He under- scored the equitable distribution of social welfare benefits to all sections of society.

Additionally, Yogi cautioned against divisive forces seeking to polarise society, noting their insidious intentions. The CM expressed scepticism towards individuals who propagate such division, suggesting their ulterior motive of perpetuating societal discord rather than genuinely advocating for the welfare of Muslims.