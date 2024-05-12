'Marna Toh Tha Hi...': UP CM Yogi Adityanath Opens Up About Gangster Mukhtar Ansari's Death; Video Goes Viral

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath opened up about the death of mafia don Mukhtar Ansari on March 28 in Banda jail, Uttar Pradesh. Adityanath's remarks on India TV's 'Aap Ki Adalat' show. The gangster's death has been officially attributed to a heart attack, however; it has been clouded by allegations of foul play, particularly poisoning, by the Opposition parties.

Responding to questions about these allegations, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "Marna toh tha hi (He had to anyway die) ... You tell me, how long will the person who killed hundreds of people escape?"

Had to die anyway !



The criminals who have killed hundreds of innocent people and committed mass crimes



(Mukhtar special) pic.twitter.com/s7J4dAbG87 — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) May 11, 2024

'What do you expect from them?'

Targeting the Opposition parties that raised questions over Ansari's death, Adityanath elaborated, "Congress people tried their best to save him. The people of the Samajwadi Party are his protectors. What do you expect from them (the Opposition)?"

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister further attacked the Congress and Samajwadi Party drawing parallels between the two parties' reactions during the deaths of former sate chief minister Kalyan Singh and Ansari.

#WATCH | Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh: on meeting the family of deceased gangster turned politician Mukhtar Ansari, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav says, "... Whatever happened was shocking for everyone. What's even more shocking is, that Mukhtar Ansari himself said that he is… pic.twitter.com/uTFMfBlxs4 — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2024

"This is the difference (between the Opposition and the BJP) that when Lord Ram's devotee and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Kalyan Singh passed away, neither the Samajwadi Party nor the Congress leaders expressed condolences. But, they shed crocodile tears on a mafia's death," Adityanath said.

Mukhtar Ansari's death

Ansari, who served as an MLA in Uttar Pradesh five times, died on March 28 from a heart attack while he was in Banda jail. Following his death, many people, including leaders from the Samajwadi Party and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) headed by Asaduddin Owaisi, visited Yusufpur to offer condolences to his family. The circumstances surrounding Ansari's death have sparked political debates, with demands for openness and responsibility being voiced by members of various political parties