 'Do We Have Our Atom Bombs To Keep In Refrigerator?': CM Yogi Adityanath's Retort To Mani Shankar Aiyer's 'Respect Pak' Remark
'Do We Have Our Atom Bombs To Keep In Refrigerator?': CM Yogi Adityanath's Retort To Mani Shankar Aiyer's 'Respect Pak' Remark

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, May 12, 2024, 10:50 AM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | X

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has responded to Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's remark, "India should respect Pakistan because they have an atom bomb," saying, "Do we have our Atom Bombs to keep in the refrigerator?"

The reaction from the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister came during an interview with India TV's Rajat Sharma.

When Rajat Sharma mentioned Mani Shankar Aiyer's statement, Yogi said, "Do we have our Atom Bombs to keep in the refrigerator?"

"These could belong to Congress, not to India. This is New India. New India doesn't provoke anyone, but it doesn't spare those who do. It will answer even if intruded upon. It has also given. Today, the situation is such that when a firecracker explodes loudly, Pakistan says it's not my doing. This is New India," added the Uttar Pradesh CM.

After Sam Pitroda, now Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyer is under fire for praising Pakistan amid the Lok Sabha polls.

In an interview with Chill Pill, Mani Shankar Aiyer on April 15 said, "They are also a sovereign country (Pakistan). They are a respected nation. You can talk tough with them (Pakistan). But start the dialogue...They have an atom bomb. We also possess the atomic bomb. But if a mad person detonates our bomb at Lahore station, within eight seconds, eight moments, its radioactivity will reach Amritsar."

Notably, Sam Pitroda attracted criticism for his racist statement against Indians.

In interviews with a news portal, Pitroda said, "People of the east look like the Chinese, and those of the south look like Africa."

The 82-year-old was forced to resign as Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress after his controversial remarks.

