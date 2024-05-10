'Pakistan Is Respected Nation': Congress' Mani Shankar Aiyar Advocates Talks With Neighbouring Country; BJP Slams Party

File Photo

In an interview with Chill Pill Mani Shankar Aiyar on April 15 said, "They are also a sovereign country (Pakistan). They are a respected nation. You can talk tough with them (Pakistan). But start the dialogue. You are walking with a gun which yielded you nothing. Tensions are escalating. And if a mad person comes there, what will happen to the nation? They have an atom bomb. We also possess the atomic bomb. But if a mad person detonates our bomb at Lahore station, so within eight seconds, eight moments, its radioactivity will reach Amritsar.

He added: "So you should prevent the use of atomic bombs. But, if you start a dialogue with them (Pakistan) and encourage them (by considering them as), then they should start thinking about their atomic bomb. But if you snub them, then a mad person will come and detonate the bomb. Then what will happen?"

He also took a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that there had been no effort to reach out to Pakistan in 10 years.

"We must understand that to become the 'Vishwaguru' (global leader), it is important to show that we are working rapidly to solve (all the bilateral issues) with Pakistan. There has been no effort (on the part of the government) to ( reach out to Pakistan) in the last ten years," the Congress leader added. Aiyar's pro-Pakistan stand was slammed by several BJP leaders, Union Minister Rajiv Chandrasekhar said the comment reflected Congress' ideology.

BJP alleges Muslim appeasement by Congress

"Rahul's Congress "ideology" is fully visible in these elections. Support to and from Pakistan including offering to give up Siachen, support to and from domestic terror-linked organizations and people like SDPI, Yasin Malik. Rampant Corruption and loot of money meant for the poor. Racism, divisiveness and ignorance of Sam Pitroda. Appease the Muslim community at the cost of all others including SC, OBC, and ST who have been denied progress for decades. MOU and alliance with the Chinese Communist Party. Dividing people, Lies, Abuse and fake guarantees to mislead the poor and vulnerable. Today Congress' episode stars Manishankar Iyer," he posted on X.

Pakistan is not wearing bangles: Farooq Abdullah

Earlier on May 5, responding to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's remark that "PoK will be merged with India," Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah said that Pakistan is not wearing bangles and also has atom bombs that they would use.

"If the defence minister is saying it, then go ahead. Who are we to stop? But remember, they (Pakistan) are also not wearing bangles. It has atom bombs, and unfortunately, that atom bomb will fall on us," he said. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had earlier asserted that considering the development taking place in India, the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) will themselves demand to be with India.