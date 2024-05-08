BREAKING: Sam Pitroda Resigns As Congress Overseas Chairman Amid Controversy Over Racist Remarks

Sam Pitroda | X

Sam Pitroda on Wednesday (May 8) resigned as the Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, said the Congress party amid controversy regarding his racist remark on the skin colour of Indians.

"Mr. Sam Pitroda has decided to step down as Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress of his own accord. The Congress President has accepted his decision," informed Congress leader Jairam Ramesh in a post.

More details to follow.