 BREAKING: Sam Pitroda Resigns As Congress Overseas Chairman Amid Controversy Over Racist Remarks
BREAKING: Sam Pitroda Resigns As Congress Overseas Chairman Amid Controversy Over Racist Remarks

"Mr. Sam Pitroda has decided to step down as Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress of his own accord. The Congress President has accepted his decision," informed Congress leader Jairam Ramesh in a post.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, May 08, 2024, 07:16 PM IST
article-image
Sam Pitroda | X

Sam Pitroda on Wednesday (May 8) resigned as the Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, said the Congress party amid controversy regarding his racist remark on the skin colour of Indians.

article-image

