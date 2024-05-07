'INDIA Bloc Will Try To Make Dent In Reservation Of SC, ST & OBC,' Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath On Lalu Yadav's Muslim Reservation Remark

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | X

Lucknow: Coming down hard on Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav over his remark that Muslims should get reservations, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday reiterated that Prime Minister Modi is also saying that the parties of the INDIA bloc will try to make a dent in the reservation of Dalits, STs and OBCs.

"PM Modi is also saying that the parties of the INDIA Alliance will try to make a dent in the reservation of Dalits, SCs and OBCs. When the Congress-led UPA government was in power, these people formed the Ranganath Mishra Committee and the Sachar Committee. Ranganath Mishra Committee had mentioned that out of 27 per cent, 6 per cent should be given to Muslims, which the BJP had opposed at that time," CM Yogi said.

#WATCH | Lucknow: On RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's statement regarding reservation, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says, "...This is what the Prime Minister is saying that the parties associated with INDI alliance, be it Congress, RJD, Samajwadi Party, they will try to disturb… pic.twitter.com/zC5dAq9grZ — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2024

"Then these people tried to put a dent in the reservation by forming the Sachar Committee. For this, they tried to include some castes of Muslims in Scheduled Castes and Tribal Castes, which we also opposed because Babasaheb Ambedkar was against reservation based on religion," he added.

Lalu Prasad Yadav's Statement

Earlier today, RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav came out in support of the Muslim quota, saying that they should get the reservation.

Speaking to ANI, the former CM said, "Muslims should get reservations (reservation toh milna chahiye Musalmano ko, pura'...)."

#WATCH | Patna: Former Bihar CM and RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav says, "The votes are on our side... They are saying that there will be 'Jungle Raj' because they are scared, they are trying to instigate... They want to finish the Constitution and democracy... 'Are toh reservation… pic.twitter.com/TdrHFhy2sB — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2024

His statement came after Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing a rally in Bihar's Ujiyarpur on Monday, alleged that the Congress gave reservations to Muslims by reducing the quota for SCs, STs and OBCs in Karnataka and Andhra.

PM Modi On Giving Reservations On The Basis Of Religion

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders are aggressively pointing out the Muslim reservation issue in their rallies. In an interview with Times Now, the Prime Minister said that "the poor in the country include all Hindus, Christians, and Parsis, and all should get the benefits of reservations."

"I have never said that Muslims won't get reservations. All I'm saying is that religion cannot be the base of providing reservation. Poor in the country include all Hindus, Christians, and Parsis; all should get the benefits of reservations. Dalits and Tribals for long have faced injustice for thousands of years, and there is a special reason that the makers of our constitution have taken the right decision, and we are grateful for that. No political party opposes this," the PM said.

Addressing a public rally in Bihar's Ujiyarpur on Monday, the Union Home Minister alleged that the Congress gave reservation to Muslims by reducing the quota for SCs, STs and OBCs in Karnataka and Andhra.