MNS Warns Seema Haider Over Acting Debut: 'No Place For Pakistani Citizen In Indian Film Industry'

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Ameya Khopkar has warned action against a film starring Pakistani woman Seema Haider. A few days back, it was reported that film producer Amit Jani extended helping hand to Seema and Sachin Meena by offering them to work in his film.

For the unversed, Seema Haider had come to India illegally from Pakistan. She fell in love with Sachin while playing a game of PUBG in 2019.

On Saturady, Ameya Khopkar, who is also a film producer, took to his official X (formerly called Twitter) account to slam the makers of the film. He also stated in his post that a Pakistani citizen should not have any place in the Indian film industry.

"We are firm on our stand that a Pakistani citizen should not have any place in the Indian film industry. Seema Haider is a Pakistani woman currently in India. There were also reports that she was an ISI agent. Some of the upstarts in our industry are making the same Seema Haider an actress for fame. Why are producers not ashamed?" he wrote in Marathi.

The MNS leader added, "Giving a public warning to stop such spectacles immediately, otherwise be ready for strict action by MNS."

According to several media reports, Seema Haider is currently shooting for the film titled Karachi to Noida and a video of her audition also went viral on social media platforms recently. Reportedly, the film is based on the real love story of Seema Haider and Sachin Meena.

Amit Jani had said a few days back that initially, he was against Seema Haider but when learnt that she and Sachin are facing financial problems, he extended them a helping hand.

It may be noted that Seema Haider was already married to Ghulam Haider when she decided to illegally cross the border to be with Sachin and marry him. They tied the knot as per Hindu customs, following Seema's conversion to Hinduism.

Seema Haider, 30, and Sachin, 22, live in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida, near Delhi. He reportedly runs a provision store.

