Live Breaking News Updates: BJP Demands Resignation Of Delhi CM Amid Alleged Assault On AAP MP Swati Maliwal

Friday, May 17, 2024, 08:21 AM IST
17 May 2024 08:21 AM IST

Swati Maliwal Assault Case: BJP Leaders Demand Resignation Of Delhi CM

Amid heated discussions surrounding the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal by the Delhi CM's close aide, BJP leaders in the national capital have come in support of Maliwal and demanded action in the incident.

Shazia Ilmi, a Delhi BJP leader, disclosed her own experiences of enduring Kumar's misconduct, sparking further controversy.

The Delhi police also filed an FIR in connection with the alleged assault on Thursday evening, naming the Delhi CM's personal assistant, Bibhav Kumar.

BJP's Shazia Ilmi said, "They are defending this for political gain. She (Swati Maliwal) has been beaten. Bibhav Kumar's job profile is to obey Arvind Kejriwal. I have also tolerated the misbehaviour of that person. Prashant Kumar and Yogendra Yadav were also kicked out by bouncers. But this time they have crossed limits. Is beating up a woman by your PA appropriate? The police have done well. They have reached for her help."

