India Weather Update: Brace For Rain, Thunderstorms & Heatwaves In Several States; Check IMD's Forecast

India is set to experience a mixed bag of weather in coming days. The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Friday weather bulletin predicted rain, thunderstorms and heatwaves in several states across the country.

Southern and western regions

The weather forecast for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep, south Karnataka is that it will likely receive fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-50 kmph).

#Bengaluru City IMD observatory records 19.1mm till morning from the 6am rain band, thus taking May month total to ~130mm.



Finally City IMD crosses May month average of 128.7mm within 17 days. Will City IMD end up with 200mm?



Any rains from here will be excess for May month!… pic.twitter.com/nYUdzaCKjR — Namma BengaLuru Rains (@luru_rains) May 17, 2024

This weather is expected to prevail over the next seven days. Expect isolated heavy rainfall is likely from today to May 21, with extremely heavy rainfall possible on May 20 in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

VIDEO | Trees uprooted due to heavy rains in Mayiladuthurai, Tamil Nadu.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/dv5TRARJn4) pic.twitter.com/AFbPTHyyNr — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 16, 2024

In coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana and Rayalaseema, isolated light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) has been predicted by the IMD. Similarly, on the western front, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada will receive isolated light rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) today and tomorrow (May 18).

Maharashtra: Unseasonal rains and strong winds in Dhule district's rural areas have blown away the roofs of houses, causing major damage to the general public and transportation pic.twitter.com/y1MSy4AXnH — IANS (@ians_india) May 17, 2024

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is very likely, with isolated heavy rainfall expected over Nicobar Islands on May 20.

Eastern and northeastern Regions

Residents of Odisha, look out for isolated light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over the next seven days. Similar weather will be experienced by the people in Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal from May 19 to 22.

All the northeast Indian states, prepare for fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) throughout the week. Isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Sikkim on May 19 and 20, Arunachal Pradesh from May 17 to 19, and Assam and Meghalaya from today to May 20.

Rainfall will be scattered to fairly widespread with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) over the next seven days in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim:.

Northern regions

A fresh Western Disturbance will bring isolated to scattered light rainfall over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand from May 17th to 19th.

Heatwave alerts

In contrast, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh will continue to witness heatwave conditions from May 17 to 21, with severe heatwave conditions likely in parts of west Rajasthan and Punjab-Haryana-Delhi during this period.

North Madhya Pradesh will see heatwave conditions from May 18 to 21.

Meanwhile, isolated heatwave conditions will affect Gujarat on May 17 and 18, Bihar from May 17 to 19, Jharkhand from May 18 to 21, Gangetic West Bengal on May 18 and 19 and Odisha from May 19 to 21.

Expect hot and humid weather in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal on May 17.

May 16 temperature observations

On May 16, temperatures soared above 43°C in many parts of Rajasthan, south Haryana, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, and in some places in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, with temperatures exceeding the norm by 2-4°C.