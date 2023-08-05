It's Viral: Xavier Uncle Creates A Saturday Version Of 'Lappu Sa Sachin' |

Meme guy and now-lawyer Xavier Uncle has taken note of the 'Lappu Sa Sachin' remark that took the internet by storm recently. As the Seema Haider-Sachin cross-border love story gained popularity, news reporters took to interview people residing in the couple's neighbourhood. While speaking to a media outlet, one of the females ranted on the jodi and went viral over her statements.

The woman slammed expressed displeasure about the relationship between Pakistan-based Seema and her Indian lover-turned-husband Sachin, while body shaming the man to a great extent and also talking ill about Seema. Her words went viral and became the subject of memes and jokes. And, internet sensation Xavier Uncle can't keep calm either as several netizens reacted to the remarks made by the neighbour.

In a recent tweet, Xavier Uncle gave social media users a 'Saturday version' of the now-trending phrase 'Lappu Sa Sachin' and here's what he tweeted, "Saturday? Kya hai saturday? lappu sa hai saturday..." To understand this better, we suggest you spin 'Saturday' with the OG 'Sachin.'

WATCH Sachin's Neighbour's Rant VIDEO

"Lappu sa Sachin hai, Jhingur sa ladka, kya hai Sachin mein," the woman is heard saying in the video while alledging that such love stories would set a bad example for the youth in society.

The Seema Haider-Sachin love story

It all started with PUBG, a gaming app, where the couple met and fell in love with each other. Later, Seema who is a married woman from Pakistan with four kids illegally entered India to set up a family with her UP-based lover Sachin. It was learned that they married at the Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal in March this year. Now, they stay in Rabupura, Uttar Pradesh.

