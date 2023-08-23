'Prayers To Radhe-Krishna...': Seema Haider Fasts For Chandrayan-3's Success

Seema Haider, who shot to fame after crossing into India from Pakistan to meet love of her life, undertook a fasting ritual for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3. She took to Instagram to share a video of this observance. Undeterred by her health challenges, Seema remains steadfast in her resolve to continue fasting until Chandrayaan-3 achieves a successful lunar landing.

Dedicating herself to the cause, Seema Haider is currently engaged in a fast, all in the hopes of India's Chandrayaan-3 making a triumphant landing on the moon's surface. Expressing her strong faith in Lord Radhe-Krishna, she earnestly seeks the blessings of various deities to ensure the mission's success.

“Though my health is not in its best state, I am observing a fast with the hope for Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing scheduled for this evening. This accomplishment holds great promise for India’s future. Therefore, I am committed to sustaining my fast until its successful landing. I offer my prayers to deities such as Radhe Krishna, in whom I place deep faith, as well as Shri Ram and all other revered Gods and Goddesses, seeking the triumph of Chandrayaan-3," she said in Hindi.

Drawing attention to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unwavering commitment to India's advancement, Seema emphasises her optimism that the triumph of Chandrayaan-3 will contribute to elevating the nation's international standing. With deep devotion, she offers fervent prayers for India's progress, rhythmically chanting "Radhe-Krishna, Radhe-Krishna."

Watch video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Chandrayan-3's Lunar Landing

India's Chandrayaan-3 is poised to make contact with the lunar surface on August 23, marking a historic achievement as the first mission to reach the Moon's South Pole. The lander-rover's lunar activity will span a day, equivalent to 14 days on Earth. This endeavor is forging a unified spirit across the nation, with prayers resonating in religious sanctuaries, embodying the collective aspiration for its successful outcome.

Social media platforms are alive with discussions centered around Chandrayaan, and individuals are expressing their excitement in diverse ways. Prayers, rituals, and ceremonies are unfolding across various regions of India, from Kashi and Haridwar to Rameswaram and Pune. The entire country is wholeheartedly joining in the shared hope for the 'Moon Mission' to triumph.

Accomplishing a gentle touchdown on the lunar surface would signify a remarkable stride for India within the realm of space exploration, as no other nation has yet managed to achieve a soft landing on this specific part of the moon.

Who's Seema Haider?

Seema Haider, a 30-year-old Pakistani woman, recounted how she developed a connection with Sachin Meena, a 22-year-old Indian man residing in Greater Noida, through the game PUBG during the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite being married to Ghulam Haider with four children, Seema made the life-changing decision to clandestinely cross the border into India from Pakistan to be with Sachin.

Presently, she is engaged in the filming of her debut movie, 'Karachi to Noida.' Building anticipation around the film, the creators have unveiled the theme song titled 'Chal Pade Hain Hum.'

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)