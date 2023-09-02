'Pakistani Bhabhi' Seema Haider Gets Bigg Boss 17, The Kapil Sharma Show Offers

Pakistani national Seema Haider, who was all over the news until a few days ago for fleeing her country and living in India with 'husband' Sachin Meena, has now claimed that she has been offered a place in the upcoming reality show Bigg Boss 17 and has also been invited to The Kapil Sharma Show.

Television and film offers have been pouring in for Seema and Sachin, but the two don't seem to be keen to take them up.

A few days ago, film producer Amit Jani had offered them to work with him in a film based on the murder of Udaipur's tailor Kanhaiya Lal Sahu, in a bid to help them out amid their financial crisis.

Seema Haider to participate in Bigg Boss 17?

As per recent reports, Seema has claimed that she has been offered to participate in the upcoming season of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

However, Seema mentioned that neither she nor Sachin have any interest in participating in Bigg Boss 17. She also stated that if they ever decide to take up some show or film, they will themselves the details on public domain.

She also claimed that the couple received an invitation from The Kapil Sharma Show, but they have declined the offer as of now.

Who is Seema Haider?

For the unawares, Seema landed in India four months ago with her four kids. She entered the country via Nepal to live with her partner Sachin, whom she met on an online gaming platform.

Soon after her love story with Sachin went viral, there were also reports that she has been offered a ticket to join politics, however, the rumours were rubbished later.

Seema also stated that the couple is currently dealing with several legal and financial issues, and that she would accept television and film offers only once their issues get resolved.

