 Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra To Be A Part Of Bigg Boss 17? Here's What We Know
As the theme of this season will be 'Singles Vs Couples', the seasoned couple will guide and mentor the participating couples, aiding them in navigating through their challenging Bigg Boss journey.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 03:32 PM IST
The anticipation for Bigg Boss 17 has reached new heights as beloved contestants from the previous season, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, are reported to appear in the upcoming season.

While speculations about their participation have been rife, our insider source has shed light on the unexpected roles they will play.

Amidst swirling rumours about their entry as contestants or seniors, the truth behind their involvement has been revealed.

TEJASSWI PRAKASH-KARAN KUNDRRA IN BB17

A report from an entertainment portal suggests that they will not be mere participants; they are slated to take on the unique mantle of mentors. As the theme of this season will be 'Singles Vs Couples', the seasoned couple will guide and mentor the participating couples, aiding them in navigating through their challenging Bigg Boss journey.

The show's producers have ingeniously divided the house into two teams, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown.

BIGG BOSS 17 PREMIERE

While the buzz surrounding their involvement continues to swell, an official confirmation from the makers is still pending. The speculated premiere date for Bigg Boss 17 has experienced a slight shift.

While initial reports placed the launch in late September, the reports now suggest the grand opening will grace screens on October 20. However, an official nod is still awaited to confirm this exciting news.

