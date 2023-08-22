 Are Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Already Married? Recent Instagram Post Sparks Debate
It all began with the couple's meetup with the Israeli Consul General of Mumbai, Kobbi Shoshani.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 06:15 PM IST
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have carved a special place for themselves. Their heartwarming chemistry blossomed during their time on Bigg Boss 15, a reality show that set the stage for their undeniable connection. With fans rooting for them passionately, it didn't take long for the endearing hashtag #TejRan to surface.

And even though the show concluded, their fans' ardour has only grown, solidifying their status as an iconic real-life couple.

But, hold on – could there be more to their story than meets the eye? Recent events have ignited curiosity and fueled speculations that this adorable duo might already be more than just a couple.

KARAN-TEJASSWI MISTAKEN OF BEING HUSBAND-WIFE

Karan, not one to stay silent, joined the conversation, expressing his gratitude for the warm invitation and stating, "Thank you for inviting us to your home! Making us feel like family."

NETIZENS REACT TO THE POST

This revelation sent fans into a tizzy. Social media was flooded with comments, opinions, and theories, each trying to decipher the hidden meaning behind the post.

Some ardently defended their status as a 'couple', while others reminded everyone of Tejasswi's remarkable achievements in Indian television and entertainment.

Check out the comments left by fans here:

KARAN KUNDRRA - TEJASSWI PRAKASH'S LOVE STORY

As everyone in Telly town knows, both Karan & Tejass were popular faces on Television before entering Colors TV's Bigg Boss 15. The duo met therfe and eventually fell in love with each other.

While the two couldn't refrain from making their relationship public after coming out of the show, Tejasswi recently revealed she would have kept their reationship 'secret' if she had a choice

Talking about their work front, Tejasswi Prakash wrapped up her TV show 'Naagin 6' last month. On the other hand, Karan Kundrra was last seen in supernatural drma 'Ishq Mein Ghayal', which streams on OTT now.

