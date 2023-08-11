Tejasswi Prakash Loves Bradley Cooper As Rocket In Guardians Of Galaxy; Here's What Said

The final curtain has fallen on the beloved Guardians of the Galaxy franchise with the release of its third volume earlier this year. The Marvel Studios trilogy, initiated in 2014 under the direction of James Gunn, marked not only the culmination of a remarkable series but also a transition for the filmmaker himself.

The third volume of the franchise has recently landed on a popular streaming platform, delighting fans across the globe. Now, the film is making its much-anticipated debut in various languages in India.

In the midst of the widespread acclaim for the film, TV actress Tejasswi Prakash, the, joins the chorus of praises. She reserves her admiration for none other than Bradley Cooper, the talented actor who lent his voice to the spirited character Rocket in the Guardians of the Galaxy series.

TEJASSWI'S ADMIRATION FOR BRADLEY COOPER'S ROCKET

In her own words, Tejasswi reveals, "I have an immense fondness for Bradley Cooper and have closely followed his journey in cinema. From the uproarious 'Hangover' to the poignant 'Silver Linings Playbook,' I've embraced his entire filmography. His portrayal of Rocket in the Guardians of the Galaxy series is nothing short of inspiring. Through his remarkable voice acting, he truly breathes life into the character. I'd be genuinely thrilled to meet him and delve into his artistic process!"

ABOUT THE LATEST SEASON

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 features a stellar ensemble cast including Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, and Pom Klementieff in the character of Mantis. Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper lend their vocal talents to Groot and Rocket, respectively. Notable additions to the cast include Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter, and Maria Bakalova.

James Gunn, the visionary director, doubles as the screenwriter for this epic conclusion. The film's production is overseen by Kevin Feige, with executive producers Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Sara Smith, and Simon Hatt.

Fans in India can mark their calendars for the film's release on May 5th, 2023, available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience across languages.

