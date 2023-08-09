Tejasswi Prakash On Dating Karan Kundrra: 'Wanted To Keep It Secret, Had No Choice’

The romance between Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra has been capturing the hearts of fans ever since it bloomed within the walls of Bigg Boss 15.

Their journey from reality show acquaintances to a deeply connected couple has resonated with many, but Tejasswi Prakash has now opened up about the dynamics of being public about their relationship.

Tejasswi and Karan's love story has become synonymous with relationship goals, as the two openly express their affection for each other both in public appearances and on social media.

In an insightful conversation with a YouTube channel, Tejasswi Prakash revealed the thought process behind sharing her relationship with Karan Kundrra with the world.

Read Also Tejasswi Prakash Dons Effortlessly Chic Casual Look As She Steps Out In The City: SEE PICS

HERE'S WHAT SHE SAID

Talking about her relationship with Karan Kundrra, she stated, "This is my first relationship that I have been public about. This relationship is my first connection involving a person from the industry. Otherwise, I have never found it required that people know who I am dating."

Tejasswi candidly shared that, if given the choice, she would have preferred to keep her relationship private. "I never got an option but to make it public. Honestly, If given a choice, I would still keep it a secret.

ON PUBLIC OPINIONS & CHALLENGES IN THEIR RELATIONSHIP

She expressed the sentiment that the intrusion of public opinions can sometimes overshadow the joy of a beautiful connection. Despite the love they receive, there's also negativity that they have to contend with.

The winner of Bigg Boss 15 also discussed the challenges they've faced as a couple, including attempts to break them apart. She laughed off these efforts, noting that adversity only strengthened their bond.

Tejasswi Prakash, who won the latest season of the Salman Khan-led show, also mentioned that she was last seen in the lead role in Naagin 6, showcasing her versatility as an actress.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)