 Viral! Naagin Tejasswi Prakash Grooves To ‘Silsila Yeh Chahat Ka’ In Finale Episode (WATCH)
The official Twitter handle of Colors shared a glimpse of the final episode, featuring Tejasswi dancing like a diva in her mesmerizing nagin attire.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 07, 2023, 07:17 PM IST
article-image

Tejasswi Prakash, known for her role in Naagin 6, recently broke her silence on the show's impending finale. After weeks of speculation, it has been confirmed that the hit show will be concluding with a grand finale episode. 

While the production house and the channel had remained tight-lipped until the last moment, the cast inadvertently revealed the news by sharing pictures from the last day of shoot.

As the news of the show's finale was confirmed, Colors channel, the broadcaster of Naagin 6, released a promotional video from the upcoming finale episode. 

article-image

TEJASSWI PRAKASH DANCES ON SILSILA

Tejasswi Prakash, also known as Pragati in the show, showcased her incredible dance moves in a special sequence filmed for the finale. 

The official Twitter handle of Colors shared a glimpse of the episode, featuring Tejasswi dancing like a diva in her mesmerizing nagin attire. Her sensual dance moves are sure to captivate fans. The caption accompanying the post read, "Shuru hoga ab Naagin ki kahaani ka antim padav. Kya use apni manzil mil paayegi" (The final chapter of the Naagin's story will begin. Will she achieve her goal?). 

The promo showing her dance went viral on the internet in no time. 

Check it out here:

article-image

NETIZENS' REACTION TO THE VIDEO

article-image
