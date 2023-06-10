Birthday Girl Tejasswi Prakash Cuts 9 Cakes With Fans On Naagin 6 Sets

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 10, 2023

Popular actress Tejasswi Prakash is celebrating her 30th birthday on June 30

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The actress received a sweet surprise from her fans on the sets of Naagin 6 ahead of her birthday on June 9

The actress cut nine cakes in the presence of fans and paparazzi

The Bigg Boss 16 winner also posed with paparazzi

The actress had a great time with her fans

She was seen wearing a dark green robe and mangtika

The actress also thanked everyone for the surprise

On the work front, she is currently seen in Ektaa Kapoor's Naagin 6

She is dating actor and BB16 co-contestant Karan Kundrra

They developed a close bond and fell in love while being a part of Salman Khan's reality show

