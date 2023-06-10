Birthday Girl Tejasswi Prakash Cuts 9 Cakes With Fans On Naagin 6 Sets

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 10, 2023
Popular actress Tejasswi Prakash is celebrating her 30th birthday on June 30
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The actress received a sweet surprise from her fans on the sets of Naagin 6 ahead of her birthday on June 9
The actress cut nine cakes in the presence of fans and paparazzi
The Bigg Boss 16 winner also posed with paparazzi
The actress had a great time with her fans
She was seen wearing a dark green robe and mangtika
The actress also thanked everyone for the surprise
On the work front, she is currently seen in Ektaa Kapoor's Naagin 6
She is dating actor and BB16 co-contestant Karan Kundrra
They developed a close bond and fell in love while being a part of Salman Khan's reality show
Thanks For Reading!