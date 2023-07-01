From Karan Kundrra- Tejasswi Prakash To Gauahar Khan- Kushal Tandon; 9 Bigg Boss Couples Who Made Headlines

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 01, 2023
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra areone of the most loved Bigg Boss pairs. The couple appeared in Bigg Boss 15 and fell in love on the sets. From mushy reels to photos the couple shares glimpses of their love for each other on their Instagram posts
Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty lovingly named 'ShaRa' met on the sets of Bigg Boss Season 15. The pair were spotted together after the show as well, but their relationship could not stand the test of time and eventually they parted ways amicably
Gauahar Khan- Kushal Tandon participated in Bigg Boss Season 7. The pair fell in love head over heels and further participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi and featured in some music videos. But eventually they broke up, and Gauahar Khan married Zaid Darbar in 2021
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are one of the cutest couples in the Television Industry. The duo first started as a friend and then later confessed their love for each other in Bigg Boss Season 14. The couple are going strong post the show
Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula met in Bigg Boss season 9 and the two got married in 2018
Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla lovingly called as 'SidNaaz' met on Bigg Boss 13. Though the pair never confessed their relationship, they were spotted together post the show, but it was Sidharth's sudden demise in September that left the love story incomplete
Upen Patel and Karishma Tanna met in the Bigg Boss season 8. The couple got enaged on the sets of Nach Baliye and later the two judged MTV’s Love School. But the two called it quits in 2016, while Karishma Tanna got married to Varun Bangera in 2022
Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira are a couple who were dating before entering the Bigg Boss house in season 9, but their bond grew amidst all that chaos and they tied the knot in 2018
Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan are the perfect examples of haters turned into lovers. Both the actors participated in Bigg Boss 14 and their bond has got stronger outside the house
